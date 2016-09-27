Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands following the first presidential debate moderated by NBC host Lester Holt(bottom L) at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on September 26, 2016.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump shake hands following the first presidential debate moderated by NBC host Lester Holt(bottom L) at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on September 26, 2016.

    JUST WATCHED

    Fact check: Was Russia behind the DNC cyberattacks?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Fact check: Was Russia behind the DNC cyberattacks?

Donald Trump rebuts Hillary Clinton's assertion that the Democratic National Committee cyberattacks were carried out by the Russians. CNN's Jim Sciutto checks the facts.
Source: CNN

CNN Reality Check (12 Videos)

See More

Fact check: Was Russia behind the DNC cyberattacks?

Donald Trump rebuts Hillary Clinton's assertion that the Democratic National Committee cyberattacks were carried out by the Russians. CNN's Jim Sciutto checks the facts.
Source: CNN