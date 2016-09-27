Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Miss Universe, Venezuela's Alicia Machado, kisses Donald Trump, owner of the Miss Universe pageant, 28 January during her daily fitness workout at a health center in New York. The 19 year-old Machado started a new fitness program after she was criticized for gaining weight after winning the 1996 Miss Universe pageant. She claims to have lost five pounds in three days. AFP PHOTO Jon LEVY (Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Miss Universe, Venezuela's Alicia Machado, kisses Donald Trump, owner of the Miss Universe pageant, 28 January during her daily fitness workout at a health center in New York. The 19 year-old Machado started a new fitness program after she was criticized for gaining weight after winning the 1996 Miss Universe pageant. She claims to have lost five pounds in three days. AFP PHOTO Jon LEVY (Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton blasts Trump over treatment of beauty queen

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton blasts Trump over treatment of beauty queen

Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump over his treatment of Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who claims Trump called her "Miss Piggy."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Clinton blasts Trump over treatment of beauty queen

Hillary Clinton criticized Donald Trump over his treatment of Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who claims Trump called her "Miss Piggy."
Source: CNN