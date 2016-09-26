Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The first presidential debate in under 2 minutes
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The first presidential debate in under 2 minutes
The best moments from the highly anticipated first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
The great debates (15 Videos)
The first presidential debate in under 2 minutes
Donald Trump's 'The art of the interjection'
Debate reality check: Does 'stop and frisk' stop crime?
Trump and Clinton battle over presidential temperament
Trump: Glad I held back on Bill Clinton's indiscretions
Hillary Clinton: Donald Trump says crazy things
Trump: I was against Iraq War, ask Sean Hannity
They can't say that on a debate stage...can they?
Welcome to Hofstra-Palooza
Lester Holt in spotlight as moderator of first debate
Do debates affect a presidential race? Sometimes.
Best debate moments in history
Inside two of the toughest debate moments ever
The great debate: Kennedy vs. Nixon
5 times Donald Trump was live fact-checked
See More
The first presidential debate in under 2 minutes
The best moments from the highly anticipated first presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
Source: CNN