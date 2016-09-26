Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama tribal nations ceremony origwx cs_00002919
Obama tribal nations ceremony origwx cs_00002919

    JUST WATCHED

    Pres. Obama hosts Tribal Nations Conference

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Pres. Obama hosts Tribal Nations Conference

Pres. Obama participates in a blanketing ceremony at the White House Tribal Nations Conference with representatives from 567 federally-recognized tribes.
Source: CNN

Today's Top News (40 Videos)

See More

Pres. Obama hosts Tribal Nations Conference

Pres. Obama participates in a blanketing ceremony at the White House Tribal Nations Conference with representatives from 567 federally-recognized tribes.
Source: CNN