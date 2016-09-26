Breaking News

Donald Trump speaking at the 1st Presidential Debate at Hofstra University, New York on September 26, 2016
    Trump: Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be president

During the first 2016 presidential debate, Donald Trump says that Hillary Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be president and has "bad experience."
Source: CNN

