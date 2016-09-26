Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump and Clinton spar over NAFTA

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump and Clinton spar over NAFTA

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump described NAFTA as one of the worst trade deals to ever be signed by the country.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (7 Videos)

See More

Trump and Clinton spar over NAFTA

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump described NAFTA as one of the worst trade deals to ever be signed by the country.
Source: CNN