Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump (L) speaks as Hillary Clinton (R) listens during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.
Donald Trump (L) speaks as Hillary Clinton (R) listens during the Presidential Debate at Hofstra University on September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump put out various theories as to who may have hacked the DNC.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (7 Videos)

See More

Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC

During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump put out various theories as to who may have hacked the DNC.
Source: CNN