Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC
During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump put out various theories as to who may have hacked the DNC.
Source: CNN
First Presidential Debate (7 Videos)
Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC
Clinton: Trump called climate change a Chinese hoax
Trump and Clinton spar over NAFTA
Trump: Clinton doesn't have the stamina to be president
Trump: I'm 'smart' for paying no taxes
Lester Holt in spotlight as moderator of first debate
Trump: She tells you how to fight ISIS on her website
See More
Trump: 400 pound man could've hacked DNC
During the first presidential debate, Donald Trump put out various theories as to who may have hacked the DNC.
Source: CNN