Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

clinton trump debate hofstra birther patti solis doyle bts_00013328
clinton trump debate hofstra birther patti solis doyle bts_00013328

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton surrogate slams Trump's 'absurd' birther claims

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton surrogate slams Trump's 'absurd' birther claims

Patti Solis Doyle, Hillary Clinton's 2008 Presidential Campaign Manager, responds to Donald Trump's claims about the "birther" controversy surrounding President Obama.
Source: CNN

First Presidential Debate (24 Videos)

See More

Clinton surrogate slams Trump's 'absurd' birther claims

Patti Solis Doyle, Hillary Clinton's 2008 Presidential Campaign Manager, responds to Donald Trump's claims about the "birther" controversy surrounding President Obama.
Source: CNN