Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Gala September 15, 2016 in Washington. Hillary Clinton returned Thursday to the campaign fray in a tightening race against Republican Donald Trump, who released new details of his physical fitness in response to the health scare that sidelined his rival. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton pauses while speaking during the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Gala September 15, 2016 in Washington. Hillary Clinton returned Thursday to the campaign fray in a tightening race against Republican Donald Trump, who released new details of his physical fitness in response to the health scare that sidelined his rival. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton campaign manager discusses debate prep

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton campaign manager discusses debate prep

Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, discusses what the Democratic nominee is doing to prepare for her first debate with Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Clinton campaign manager discusses debate prep

New Day

Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, discusses what the Democratic nominee is doing to prepare for her first debate with Donald Trump.
Source: CNN