Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man walks to use a voting booth March 1, 2016, at one of the Virginia primary election polling stations at Colin Powell Elementary School, in Centreville, Virginia. Voters in a dozen states will take part in "Super Tuesday" -- a series of primaries and caucuses in states ranging from Alaska to Virginia, with Virginia the first to open its polling stations at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
A man walks to use a voting booth March 1, 2016, at one of the Virginia primary election polling stations at Colin Powell Elementary School, in Centreville, Virginia. Voters in a dozen states will take part in "Super Tuesday" -- a series of primaries and caucuses in states ranging from Alaska to Virginia, with Virginia the first to open its polling stations at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Can GOP turn Pennsylvania red in 2016?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Can GOP turn Pennsylvania red in 2016?

Pennsylvania hasn't voted Republican since 1988, but GOP supporters believe Donald Trump has a chance to win the Keystone State in November. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Can GOP turn Pennsylvania red in 2016?

New Day

Pennsylvania hasn't voted Republican since 1988, but GOP supporters believe Donald Trump has a chance to win the Keystone State in November. CNN's Miguel Marquez reports.
Source: CNN