    Sen. Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should resign'

Sen. Warren to Wells Fargo CEO: 'You should resign'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tears into Wells Fargo CEO and Chairman John Stumpf during a Senate Banking Committee hearing.
