Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump police shootings tulsa charlotte sot _00003328
Donald Trump police shootings tulsa charlotte sot _00003328

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump responds to officer-involved shootings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump responds to officer-involved shootings

Donald Trump was addressing a congregation of pastors in Cleveland when he was asked for his reaction to the officer-involved shootings in Tulsa and Charlotte.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump responds to officer-involved shootings

Donald Trump was addressing a congregation of pastors in Cleveland when he was asked for his reaction to the officer-involved shootings in Tulsa and Charlotte.
Source: CNN