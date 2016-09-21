Breaking News

    Clinton: Recent police shootings 'unbearable'

Clinton: Recent police shootings 'unbearable'

At a campaign rally in Orlando, Hillary Clinton addressed recent police shootings in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, calling them "unbearable."
