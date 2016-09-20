Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Germain Arena on September 19, 2016 in Estero, Florida.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Germain Arena on September 19, 2016 in Estero, Florida.

    JUST WATCHED

    Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits

According to a report from the Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, Donald Trump used his foundation's money to pay $258,000 to settle lawsuits lodged against his for-profit businesses.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Washington Post: Trump used charity's money to settle lawsuits

According to a report from the Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, Donald Trump used his foundation's money to pay $258,000 to settle lawsuits lodged against his for-profit businesses.
Source: CNN