Obama: A nation ringed by walls would imprison itself
During his final address to the United Nations, President Barack Obama made an impassioned plea for countries to fulfill a moral obligation to alleviate a global refugee crisis "of epic proportions." Michelle Kosinski reports.
During his final address to the United Nations, President Barack Obama made an impassioned plea for countries to fulfill a moral obligation to alleviate a global refugee crisis "of epic proportions." Michelle Kosinski reports.