George HW Bush Clinton vote facebook post

    Will George H.W. Bush vote for Clinton?

Daughter of Robert Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said in a Facebook post that former Republican President George H.W. Bush told her that he's voting for Hillary Clinton.
Daughter of Robert Kennedy, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, said in a Facebook post that former Republican President George H.W. Bush told her that he's voting for Hillary Clinton.
