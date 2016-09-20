Sources: Bush 41 says he will vote for Clinton

Breaking News

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush looks on during a game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2014 in Durham, North Carolina.
Former President George H.W. Bush told a room of roughly 40 people Monday that he would vote for Hillary Clinton.
