Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton, Trump battle for Florida's undecided voters

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton, Trump battle for Florida's undecided voters

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are locked in a tight battle in Florida. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Clinton, Trump battle for Florida's undecided voters

Wolf

Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are locked in a tight battle in Florida. CNN's Boris Sanchez reports.
Source: CNN