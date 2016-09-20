Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

angus king new day new york new jersey bombing suspect _00004216
angus king new day new york new jersey bombing suspect _00004216

    JUST WATCHED

    Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'

Sen. Angus King said Tuesday shutting down immigration until the system is perfect would be "a terrible loss" for the United States.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'

Sen. Angus King said Tuesday shutting down immigration until the system is perfect would be "a terrible loss" for the United States.
Source: CNN