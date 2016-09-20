Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'
Sen. Angus King said Tuesday shutting down immigration until the system is perfect would be "a terrible loss" for the United States.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (14 Videos)
Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'
Police use these robots to disarm bombs
Hollywood inequality is a top down problem
How much does it cost to build the iPhone 7?
Meet one of YouTube's top fast food reviewers
Is this hairdryer worth $400?
John Legend talks politics and fatherhood
Chelsea Handler wants to be more than funny
We spent a day with the iPhone 7
How-to guide: Building a new civilization in space
Rapper Nelly reportedly in financial hot water
Why this billion dollar startup is moving offline
Our ride in a self-driving Uber
Amazon's Alexa can now cook your dinner
Your tablet is the future of food safety
See More
Sen. King: Stopping immigration would be a 'loss'
Sen. Angus King said Tuesday shutting down immigration until the system is perfect would be "a terrible loss" for the United States.
Source: CNN