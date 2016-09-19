Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

critical counties wake 2016 origwx js_00000227
critical counties wake 2016 origwx js_00000227

    JUST WATCHED

    Critical Counties — Wake County, NC: The highly educated vote

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Critical Counties — Wake County, NC: The highly educated vote

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: Wake County, North Carolina -- home to the famed research triangle.
Source: CNN

Only on CNN: Key Counties to watch (8 Videos)

See More

Critical Counties — Wake County, NC: The highly educated vote

CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: Wake County, North Carolina -- home to the famed research triangle.
Source: CNN