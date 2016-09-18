Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

congressional black caucus foundation dinner hillary clinton sot_00001703
congressional black caucus foundation dinner hillary clinton sot_00001703

    JUST WATCHED

    Hillary Clinton: Election not about birth certificates

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hillary Clinton: Election not about birth certificates

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation event after receiving an award.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Hillary Clinton: Election not about birth certificates

Newsroom

Hillary Clinton speaks at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation event after receiving an award.
Source: CNN