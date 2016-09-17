Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the James L. Knight Center on September 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Mr. Trump is in a tight race against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as the November 8th election nears. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the James L. Knight Center on September 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Mr. Trump is in a tight race against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as the November 8th election nears. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    How Trump perpetuated the 'birther' movement

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Trump perpetuated the 'birther' movement

Donald Trump finally admitted that "President Barack Obama was born in the United States." CNN's Tom Foreman looks at the origins of the "birther" movement and Donald Trump's role.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

How Trump perpetuated the 'birther' movement

Donald Trump finally admitted that "President Barack Obama was born in the United States." CNN's Tom Foreman looks at the origins of the "birther" movement and Donald Trump's role.
Source: CNN