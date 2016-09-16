Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Obama birther reaction
Obama birther reaction

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama jokes about Trump camp's birther comment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama jokes about Trump camp's birther comment

President Obama joked that he is "shocked" he would be asked about the latest birther controversy.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Obama jokes about Trump camp's birther comment

Newsroom

President Obama joked that he is "shocked" he would be asked about the latest birther controversy.
Source: CNN