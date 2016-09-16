Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

John King Magic Wall Millennials origwx cs_00002906
John King Magic Wall Millennials origwx cs_00002906

    JUST WATCHED

    The Millennial vote in 2016

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The Millennial vote in 2016

CNN's John King breaks down why Hillary Clinton needs Millennial voters and how third party candidates are making that more difficult.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

The Millennial vote in 2016

CNN's John King breaks down why Hillary Clinton needs Millennial voters and how third party candidates are making that more difficult.
Source: CNN