Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

clinton women's health
clinton women's health

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: I finally got GOP interested in women's health

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: I finally got GOP interested in women's health

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton discusses how her case of pneumonia "finally got Republicans interested in woman's health."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Clinton: I finally got GOP interested in women's health

Newsroom

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton discusses how her case of pneumonia "finally got Republicans interested in woman's health."
Source: CNN