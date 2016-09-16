Breaking News

Rev. Faith Green Timmons interrupts Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he spoke during a visit to Bethel United Methodist Church, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Flint, Mich. Timmons asked that Trump not deliver a political speech, and keep his message to the people of Flint. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Rev. Faith Green Timmons interrupts Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as he spoke during a visit to Bethel United Methodist Church, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Flint, Mich. Timmons asked that Trump not deliver a political speech, and keep his message to the people of Flint. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    Trump calls Flint pastor a 'nervous mess'

Donald Trump went after a Flint pastor, calling her a "nervous mess" after she interrupted him for attacking Clinton in a speech at a church.
