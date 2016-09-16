Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bernie sot 3
Bernie sot 3

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders' new message to his supporters

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders' new message to his supporters

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tells his supporters to not get his political message and policies confused with those of Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Sanders' new message to his supporters

New Day

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders tells his supporters to not get his political message and policies confused with those of Donald Trump.
Source: CNN