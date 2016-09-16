Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders

    JUST WATCHED

    Sanders: Trump campaign about bigotry

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sanders: Trump campaign about bigotry

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says Donald Trump's campaign is about bigotry.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Sanders: Trump campaign about bigotry

New Day

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says Donald Trump's campaign is about bigotry.
Source: CNN