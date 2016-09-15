Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

vietnam memorial wall archive pow mia origwx bw_00000000
vietnam memorial wall archive pow mia origwx bw_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    The place where Vietnam memories are collected

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The place where Vietnam memories are collected

The National Park Service collects items left at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC, and archives them at this facility in Maryland.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

The place where Vietnam memories are collected

The National Park Service collects items left at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC, and archives them at this facility in Maryland.
Source: CNN