Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

us shifting intel resources to russia sciutto lead dnt_00005102
us shifting intel resources to russia sciutto lead dnt_00005102

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: US boosting Russian intel operations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: US boosting Russian intel operations

Sources tell CNN that the intelligence community is expanding resources aimed at Moscow to match Moscow's evolving threat to the US. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Sources: US boosting Russian intel operations

The Lead

Sources tell CNN that the intelligence community is expanding resources aimed at Moscow to match Moscow's evolving threat to the US. CNN's Jim Sciutto reports.
Source: CNN