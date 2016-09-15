Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hillary clinton humans of new york daily hit newday_00000511
hillary clinton humans of new york daily hit newday_00000511

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: Trump runs 'deplorable campaign'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: Trump runs 'deplorable campaign'

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump is running a "deplorable campaign."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Clinton: Trump runs 'deplorable campaign'

New Day

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump is running a "deplorable campaign."
Source: CNN