Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump jr tax returns detract message sot_00000119
donald trump jr tax returns detract message sot_00000119

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump Jr.: Tax release would change dialogue

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump Jr.: Tax release would change dialogue

In an interview, Donald Trump Jr. said that if his father released his tax returns it would steal from his political message.
Source: WTAE

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Trump Jr.: Tax release would change dialogue

In an interview, Donald Trump Jr. said that if his father released his tax returns it would steal from his political message.
Source: WTAE