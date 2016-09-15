Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump Dr. Oz
Trump Dr. Oz

    JUST WATCHED

    First look at Trump on 'Dr. Oz'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

First look at Trump on 'Dr. Oz'

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump discusses his health and dietary habits with Dr. Oz on "The Dr. Oz Show."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump's Health (6 Videos)

See More

First look at Trump on 'Dr. Oz'

Newsroom

GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump discusses his health and dietary habits with Dr. Oz on "The Dr. Oz Show."
Source: CNN