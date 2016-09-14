Breaking News
CNN/ORC polls: Trump leads Clinton in Florida, Ohio
With Election Day only eight weeks away, new
CNN/ORC polling
shows Donald Trump with a narrow lead over Hillary Clinton in two key battleground states. CNN Political Director
David Chalian
has more.
With Election Day only eight weeks away, new
CNN/ORC polling
shows Donald Trump with a narrow lead over Hillary Clinton in two key battleground states. CNN Political Director
David Chalian
has more.
