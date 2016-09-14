Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses the National Guard Association of the United States' 138th general conference & exhibition, at the Baltimore Convention Center, September 12, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses the National Guard Association of the United States' 138th general conference & exhibition, at the Baltimore Convention Center, September 12, 2016 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump, Russia connection a national security threat?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump, Russia connection a national security threat?

Newsweek Senior Writer Kurt Eichenwald suggests the connection between Donald Trump and the Russian government will create a national security nightmare if he's elected president.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Trump, Russia connection a national security threat?

New Day

Newsweek Senior Writer Kurt Eichenwald suggests the connection between Donald Trump and the Russian government will create a national security nightmare if he's elected president.
Source: CNN