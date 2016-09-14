Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Donald Trump Asheville 01
Donald Trump Asheville 01

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump provides new health report to Dr. Oz

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump provides new health report to Dr. Oz

Donald Trump has reportedly provided Dr. Oz with some medical information regarding his health.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Trump provides new health report to Dr. Oz

Legal View

Donald Trump has reportedly provided Dr. Oz with some medical information regarding his health.
Source: CNN