Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump flint church pastor lead sot_00001313
donald trump flint church pastor lead sot_00001313

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump interrupted by pastor during church visit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump interrupted by pastor during church visit

During his visit to Flint, Michigan, Donald Trump was interrupted by a church pastor who asked him to refrain from attacking Hillary Clinton in his remarks to her congregation.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump interrupted by pastor during church visit

The Lead

During his visit to Flint, Michigan, Donald Trump was interrupted by a church pastor who asked him to refrain from attacking Hillary Clinton in his remarks to her congregation.
Source: CNN