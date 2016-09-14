Breaking News
Critical Counties — Vigo, Indiana: They're always right
Critical Counties — Vigo, Indiana: They're always right
CNN's John King examines the counties that he'll be keeping a close eye on on Election Night. Next up: Vigo County, Indiana -- the place with an almost perfect track record of picking winners.
Source: CNN
Critical Counties — Vigo, Indiana: They're always right
