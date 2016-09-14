Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Powell takes aim at Clinton, Trump in leaked emails

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Powell takes aim at Clinton, Trump in leaked emails

Leaked emails from former Secretary of State Colin Powell appear to show him criticizing presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (14 Videos)

See More

Powell takes aim at Clinton, Trump in leaked emails

Newsroom

Leaked emails from former Secretary of State Colin Powell appear to show him criticizing presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN