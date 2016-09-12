Gov. Pence slams Clinton over 'deplorables' comment
In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Gov. Mike Pence slammed Hillary Clinton for calling half of Donald Trump's supporters "deplorables," saying anyone with that low of an opinion of the American people shouldn't be president.
