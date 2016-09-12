Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

mike pence intv trump hillary clinton deplorables comment insult americans sot blitzer tsr _00011426
mike pence intv trump hillary clinton deplorables comment insult americans sot blitzer tsr _00011426

    JUST WATCHED

    Gov. Pence slams Clinton over 'deplorables' comment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gov. Pence slams Clinton over 'deplorables' comment

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Gov. Mike Pence slammed Hillary Clinton for calling half of Donald Trump's supporters "deplorables," saying anyone with that low of an opinion of the American people shouldn't be president.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Gov. Pence slams Clinton over 'deplorables' comment

Situation Room

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Gov. Mike Pence slammed Hillary Clinton for calling half of Donald Trump's supporters "deplorables," saying anyone with that low of an opinion of the American people shouldn't be president.
Source: CNN