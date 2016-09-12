Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

john mccain 2008 medical records origwx cs_00000504
john mccain 2008 medical records origwx cs_00000504

    JUST WATCHED

    How John McCain's medical records were released

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How John McCain's medical records were released

The last time a Presidential nominee around the age of 70 released medical records it was 2008, when 71-year-old John McCain was facing health questions.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

How John McCain's medical records were released

The last time a Presidential nominee around the age of 70 released medical records it was 2008, when 71-year-old John McCain was facing health questions.
Source: CNN