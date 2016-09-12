Breaking News

hillary clinton health tim kaine comments nr bts_00000604

    Sen. Kaine: Clinton will balance recovery, campaigning

On the campaign trail in Ohio, Sen. Tim Kaine praises Hillary Clinton's work ethic and says she's committed to releasing additional health-related information soon.
Source: CNN