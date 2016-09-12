Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hillary clinton deplorables trump ad carroll newday_00005121
hillary clinton deplorables trump ad carroll newday_00005121

    JUST WATCHED

    New Trump ad hits Clinton over 'deplorables' comment

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

New Trump ad hits Clinton over 'deplorables' comment

Donald Trump's campaign is pouncing on Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark, launching a new ad blasting the Democratic nominee's comment.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

New Trump ad hits Clinton over 'deplorables' comment

Donald Trump's campaign is pouncing on Hillary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" remark, launching a new ad blasting the Democratic nominee's comment.
Source: CNN