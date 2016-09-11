Breaking News

    9/11 audio tapes reveal livid Hillary Clinton

Newly released audio reveals Hillary Clinton's reaction to the 9/11 attacks and her criticism of the Bush administration and New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani over safe air quality claim.
Source: CNN

