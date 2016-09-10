Breaking News

160613-N-DN943-001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 10, 2016) The littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) successfully completes the first of three scheduled full-ship shock trials June 10, 2016. The shock trials are designed to demonstrate the ship's ability to withstand the effects of nearby underwater explosion and retain required capability. Jackson is currently ported at Naval Station Mayport, Fla., for required inspections and preparation for the second full-ship shock trial scheduled for later this month. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Bevan/Released)
    Navy warship tested against 10,000-pound explosive

New video shows the USS Jackson, a littoral combat ship, completing its shock trials. The US Navy conducted the tests in July 2016.
