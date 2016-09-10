Breaking News

Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with reporters following a National Security Working Session at the New York Historical Society Library on September 9, 2016 in New York City.
    Clinton: Half of Trump supporters 'deplorables'

Clinton: Half of Trump supporters 'deplorables'

Hillary Clinton told an audience of donors that half of Donald Trump's supporters fall into "the basket of deplorables," meaning people who are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.
Source: CNN

