Hillary Clinton expresses regret for comment

Hillary Clinton expressed "regret" Saturday for comments in which she said "half" of Donald Trump's supporters are "deplorables," meaning people who are racist, sexist, homophobic or xenophobic.
Source: CNN

Newsroom

