Russian flag

    Officials: Ready to blame Russia for election hacks

FBI and Justice Department officials believe there's strong evidence to warrant publicly naming Russia as responsible for the political organization attacks, law enforcement and intelligence officials briefed on the investigation say.
Source: CNN

