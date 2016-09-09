Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Gary Johnson Aleppo response gaffe wolf_00002803
Gary Johnson Aleppo response gaffe wolf_00002803

    JUST WATCHED

    Gary Johnson responds to Aleppo gaffe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Gary Johnson responds to Aleppo gaffe

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson responds to a recent gaffe he made about Aleppo, Syria.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Gary Johnson responds to Aleppo gaffe

Wolf

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson responds to a recent gaffe he made about Aleppo, Syria.
Source: CNN