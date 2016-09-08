Breaking News
Clinton: Trump is temperamentally unfit to be president
Clinton: Trump is temperamentally unfit to be president
Speaking to reporters, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said that Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit to be president.
Today's Top News (42 Videos)
Clinton: Trump is temperamentally unfit to be president
Do GOP lawmakers trust Donald Trump with nukes?
Donald Trump's tax returns: Why won't he release them?
New iPhone 7 ditches the headphone jack
Photos show US nuclear facilities in dangerous disrepair
Trump charity's donation to Florida AG questioned
Clinton on emails: I did what I should have done
Trump stands by military sexual assaults tweet
Monitors: Victims struggle to breathe after gas attack
Recruitment on the Riviera: France's super jihadi
Man charged in Flint water crisis speaks out
Lawmakers in India to consider surrogacy bill
Trump touts military support with list of endorsements
Hillary Clinton opens up about Monica Lewinsky
'Diddy' not satisfied with Obama presidency
Russian fighter jet, US Navy plane have close encounter
Did terrorists plan to attack the Notre Dame cathedral?
Who will pay for a wall to stop migrants in France?
Trump refuses to rule out legal status for undocumented
Hillary Clinton blames cough on Trump 'allergy'
Donald Trump accused of dodging donation laws for years
Italy outraged by new Charlie Hebdo cartoons
White House cancels Duterte meeting after name-calling
Terrorism has no boundaries
US condemns North Korean missile launches
Conservative icon Phyllis Schlafly dies
Obama: Kaepernick exercising his constitutional right
Giuliani says Trump is backing off of mass deportation
G20 sees tension between China and the US press
Germany's Angela Merkel handed another election setback
Turkey says it has reclaimed ISIS controlled region
Mother Teresa is now Saint Teresa
Visitor shoots 2 correctional officers in California
Burkini not a problem on Israeli beaches
Giuliani on Trump's birtherism: No need to apologize
Trump surrogate confronted about biographical claims
Migrant twins born at sea
Brock Turner's life after prison
Dog buried for nine days emerges
Marine fights discharge after sounding alarm on abuse
Officer, suspect killed during pursuit
Gary Johnson: 'What is Aleppo?'
